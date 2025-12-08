The Congolese  military has accused the Rwandan army and M23 rebels of firing deadly bombs from inside Rwanda into eastern DR Congo.





According to the army, several areas were hit, causing casualties and panic among residents.





Rwanda has rejected the claims, calling the accusations “ridiculous” and politically motivated.





This marks the latest escalation in a long-running conflict between DR Congo and Rwanda, as clashes with M23 rebels continue near the border.





Congo says the attacks are proof of direct Rwandan involvement.



Rwanda insists it has no role and accuses Kinshasa of spreading misinformation.





The situation remains tense, with fears of further violence as both governments trade accusations.