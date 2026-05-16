Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing on May 19-20, just days after Donald Trump concluded his high-profile visit to China.





According to the Kremlin, Putin is expected to hold major talks with Xi Jinping focused on strengthening the “comprehensive strategic partnership” between Moscow and Beijing.





The two leaders are also expected to discuss the Ukraine war, global security tensions, economic cooperation, and major geopolitical developments shaping the new world order.





Putin will additionally meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang for discussions on trade, energy, and economic coordination as Russia continues deepening ties with China amid Western sanctions.





The visit comes at a highly sensitive moment after the Trump-Xi summit drew worldwide attention over talks involving Iran, Taiwan, trade, and the future balance of power between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow.





Despite Trump claiming “fantastic” trade breakthroughs with China, Beijing has yet to officially confirm several major agreements publicly mentioned by the U.S. president.





Meanwhile, Russia says its relationship with China is now “deeper and stronger than traditional political and military alliances,” signaling that the Moscow-Beijing axis continues expanding as global tensions intensify.