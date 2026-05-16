Trump Team Discards Phones and Gifts Before Leaving China Amid Spy Fears



After Donald Trump concluded high-level talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing, U.S. security personnel reportedly ordered members of the American delegation to discard all items received in China before boarding Air Force One.





According to reports, Secret Service agents placed disposal bins beside the aircraft stairs with strict instructions:



“Nothing from China allowed on the plane.”





Despite rumors online, Trump did not throw away his personal phone. Instead, officials reportedly collected and destroyed temporary “burner phones” issued specifically for use during the China trip.





Under high-level U.S. security protocols, delegation members and journalists were allegedly prohibited from bringing personal electronic devices into China. Clean temporary devices were provided instead to reduce cybersecurity risks.





Reports also claim badges, souvenir pins, gift bags, and other items provided by Chinese hosts were discarded before departure over fears they could contain hidden tracking devices, surveillance tools, or embedded microchips.





The incident highlights the deep level of mistrust and counterintelligence precautions now shaping relations between Washington and Beijing, even during high-profile diplomatic engagements.