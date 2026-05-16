Hardline Iranian editor says war cannot end without revenge for Khamenei

Hossein Shariatmadari, the hardline editor of Kayhan newspaper, said the war “must not and cannot” end without revenge for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In an article titled “They began with the martyrdom of Agha (Khamenei); we will not end without revenge,” Shariatmadari wrote that the United States, Israel and several regional countries had taken part directly in the war against Iran.

He said diplomacy with Washington and regional states may be part of the Islamic Republic’s defined policy, but argued that the war could not end without what he called “harsh revenge” against those responsible for Khamenei’s death.

Shariatmadari wrote that killing Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, their deputies and aides, as well as identifying and killing pilots involved in the attacks, should not be excluded from Iran’s “formula of revenge.”

He also said Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain should be among Iran’s marked targets, accusing them of direct participation in attacks against Iran.