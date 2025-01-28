By CIC Africa.



CONGOLESE TROOPS SURRENDER AS M23 REBELS CAPTURES GOMA.



Hundreds of UN staffers and civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo fled to neighbouring Rwanda, while dozens of Congolese troops “surrendered” to Rwandan security forces on Monday after M23 rebels seized the key Congo city of Goma.





Footage, posted by Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on X, showed troops, some in army uniform, handing over arms to Rwandan security officers after crossing into the eastern neighbouring country at the main border crossing in Rwanda’s Rubavu district.



Meanwhile, at least 10 prisoners were killed while escaping from Goma’s Munzene central prison by setting fire, UN-backed Radio Okapi reported, adding that approximately 4,400 inmates escaped on Monday morning.



The latest development came hours after M23 rebels claimed to have entered Goma, forcing people to flee the city.



The M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, increased its offensive in eastern Congo last week, seizing key towns.

However, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied claims of supporting the rebels.



“Hundreds of Congolese citizens, including men, women, children, and UN mission staff, fled to Rwanda on Monday following the capture of Goma by rebels,” a migration official told Anadolu, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.



Sporadic gunfire was heard in parts of Goma Monday morning, and “we are fleeing because there is no certainty yet on the security situation,” a Goma resident who entered Rwanda told Anadolu over the phone.





While some footage showed jubilant citizens cheering as rebels entered Goma, residents reported that several businesses in the city remained closed.

Separate reports indicated Congolese and Rwandan troops were firing across the shared border, but Anadolu was unable to independently verify.





Kishaha government spokesman Patrick Muyaya claimed Monday on the X social media platform that soldiers from neighbouring Rwanda were present in Goma.





Patrick urged the public to stay at home and avoid vandalism and looting while also calling for an end to Rwanda’s “manipulative propaganda.”

He also called on all the Congolese, “wherever they are in the world, to mobilize in support of our compatriots” of North Kivu province, as well as government armed forces.



Muyaya reassured the population on Monday that the government continues to work to avoid carnage and loss of human life in view of the situation in Goma.

On Sunday, the M23 rebels announced the closure of airspace over Goma, claiming that coalition forces supporting the Kinshasa regime were loading bombs at Goma Airport.



Congo has blamed Rwanda for the death of North Kivu Governor General Peter Cirimwami, who was killed on the battlefield on Friday.



