Consistent Vision vs Political Flipping: HH vs KBF Truthfully Compared



By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo -LLB



In Zambian politics today, it is important to judge our leaders not just by what they say, but by their track record, integrity, and consistency in leadership.





When we compare Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF), the difference is clear. One stands on solid ground, the other on shaky moral history.





Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s current President, built his life through honest and hard work as evidenced from his speeches . He rose from humble beginnings of a village boy to become a respected economist and former CEO of Grant Thornton, he has chaired the boards, He has negotiated business transactions etc.





He has never been found guilty of corruption or professional misconduct.



Even when he was unfairly arrested in 2017 and detained for days without trial, he did not respond with anger or revenge.





Instead, when elected President in 2021, HH preached peace, unity, and the rule of law. That is what strong, morally upright leadership looks like.



By contrast, Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF), though legally trained, has a serious blemish on his record.





In 2017, he was disbarred by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for misappropriating client funds , meaning he was found guilty of professional misconduct and stripped of his license to practice law. That is a serious matter that affects public trust. In any leadership role, especially political leadership, integrity is everything.





KBF is also on record admitting that he once “woke up judges at night” to sign documents in support of Edgar Lungu’s presidency.





If true, this raises serious questions about judicial interference and manipulation of legal processes, things that go against the very principles of democracy and justice.





Such statements show not just arrogance, but a dangerous view of how power should be exercised in a democratic country.





In addition, a video recording circulating on social media shows KBF making claims that “HH talks too much and cannot deliver.” These assertions are false and misleading.





Since coming into office, HH has delivered on key national priorities. His government successfully negotiated debt restructuring with creditors, restored Zambia’s image abroad, and improved transparency in public procurement.



The Kwacha has shown signs of stability, and international investors have returned with confidence. These are signs of delivery, not failure.





The idea that HH “talks too much” is also misleading. A President must communicate clearly with the people.



HH explains his policies, updates the nation regularly, and engages with both local and international stakeholders. That is called transparent leadership, not empty talking.





Meanwhile, KBF has shown a pattern of inconsistency. He formed his own party, Zambia Must Prosper, and condemned the PF for corruption, only to return and support the same PF later.





This kind of political flip-flopping raises questions about sincerity and principle. A man who switches sides based on convenience cannot be trusted to lead a nation with integrity.





There is no real comparison between HH and KBF. HH stands as a symbol of clean leadership, calm communication, and consistent values. KBF, despite his intelligence, has a damaged professional record, questionable political behavior, and makes statements that are not backed by fact.





Zambia deserves a leader who is firm, trustworthy, and forward-looking , and that leader is Hakainde Hichilema.