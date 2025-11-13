CONSORTIUM OF NGOS WARNS AGAINST BLACK FRIDAY PROTEST OVER CONSTITUTION PROCESS





A consortium of NGOs on the Copperbelt Province has warned that anyone inciting citizens to protest against the constitution-making process on Friday should be arrested.





This was revealed in a statement read on behalf of the consortium by Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) Executive Director Elias Mulenga.





The consortium stated that some sponsored NGOs are urging people to wear black on Friday afternoon as a sign of protest, which it says is against the laws of Zambia.





It emphasised that Zambia has only one President who can direct citizens on national matters, and questioned the authority of those calling for Black Friday.





The consortium expressed strong support for Bill 7 and the constitution-making process, which it said is backed by law and the Constitution of Zambia, specifically Article 79.





It cited Article 79, which states that “the people of Zambia have vested in themselves the power to amend this Constitution.”





The consortium said the process currently underway is people-driven, with the Technical Committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema receiving submissions from all stakeholders.



It voiced concern that the Oasis Forum has rejected Bill 7 without offering convincing reasons.





The consortium urged the Technical Committee to treat their statement as a formal submission and include it in the process.



It reiterated its position in favour of a people-driven process, stating there is no need for rectification.





The consortium affirmed that the process is constitutional, as Article 79 permits amendments to the Constitution.



It added that the timeframe is not a concern, since the Constitution can be amended at any time under Article 79.





The consortium noted that Bill 7 was deferred to the Minister of Justice for a roadmap, which has now been provided.



It appealed to all Zambians to take part in this inclusive process and help shape the future of the nation.





The consortium called for unity in creating a constitution that truly reflects the will of the people.



