CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL No. 7 HAILED AS MILESTONE IN ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described the enactment of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 as a major milestone in Zambia’s democratic development.





Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mr. Mweetwa said President Hakainde Hichilema has directed all Members of Parliament, regardless of political affiliation, to return to their constituencies and explain the constitutional amendments clause by clause to citizens.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa dismissed reports of the expulsion of Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who supported Bill No. 7, describing the move as illegal and politically motivated. He stressed that no by-elections will arise from the alleged expulsions.





He further explained that under Article 76 of the Constitution and the Parliamentary Privileges and Immunities Act, Members of Parliament are protected from external interference regarding how they debate and vote in the National Assembly.



ZNBC