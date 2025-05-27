CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS ARE LIKE SUGAR IN POIS0N – UBZ



….as opposition political party calls on all Zambians to rise and defend their constitutional rights by rejecting the proposed amendments





Lusaka… Tuesday May 27, 2025



The United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party has strongly condemned the UPND government’s proposed constitutional amendments, likening them to “putting sugar in p0ison and asking pøør Zambians to drink it.





UBZ Party President, Apostle Hector Soondo, says the constitutional reform drive is a calculated move to divert public attention from the government’s failure to deliver on key developmental promises, particularly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the much-publicized ‘Cash for Work’ programme.





“What President Hichilema is doing to the Constitution is nothing short of deceptiøn. It is like adding sugar to p0ison and asking the pøør to drink it. These amendments do not address the economic hardships Zambians are facing under his leadership,” said Apostle Soondo.





He added that while the economy continues to decline and Zambians remain unpaid for government labour programmes, the President is choosing to focus on constitutional changes instead of solving pressing economic issues.





“Today, even the so-called ‘Cash for Work’ initiative has collapsed. Our people have gone for two months without being paid for their labour. This is unacceptable,” he stated.





The UBZ Party is calling on all Zambians to rise and defend their constitutional rights by rejecting the proposed amendments, which Apostle Soondo believes are intended to consolidate political power rather than serve national interests.





“Bill 10 failed under the previous regime, and this attempt must also fail. We urge Members of Parliament to stand with the people and protect the Constitution from manipulation,” he concluded.