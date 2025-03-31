Constitutional amendment will help prevent escalating high cost of living – Princess Kasune

Constitutional amendment will help prevent escalating high cost of living – Kasune



MINISTER of Justice, Princess Kasune has asserted that the proposed constitutional amendments will address the urgent issue of rapidly escalating costs of living that have been threatening the economic security of families in the country.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1YtzoygXy5/?mibextid=oFDknk



Kasune underscored the critical importance of these amendments in alleviating the severe financial hardships that many Zambians are facing and stressed the government’s commitment to implementing practical measures to improve the overall well-being of the nation’s citizens.





She was speaking when she appeared on Diamond TV’s programme dubbed ‘COSTA’ last night.



Kasune also noted that by amending the issue of delimitation, it will be able to address healthcare disparities.





“One of the challenges we face in development is the disparity among constituency sizes because larger constituencies often fall behind in terms of development due to their limited resources,” the minister said.





“Where I come from, education is a matter of life and death. My students are still forced to sit on the floor despite the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) because the population in my constituency is large, so the current CDF allocation is simply not enough to address the pressing educational needs of my constituents.”





She said the unequal allocation of resources affects the outcome of education for the children in her constituency and other large constituencies because their future is being jeopardised by the current system.





“It will also help prevent the cost of living from further increasing because this amendment will result in increased funding allocation to underserved constituencies, providing more equitable distribution of resources and access to essential goods and services,” she stated.





Kasune added that the amendment will be cost effective in the long run.



“A government is a large and complex machine, capable of tackling multiple challenges at once however, while we are mindful of the current economic hardships, we are also moving forward with the amendment of the constitution.”





“It will be cost-effective because the proposed amendments would be enacted through legislative means, subject to the approval of the Zambian people. This means that the government can make these changes without incurring significant additional costs,” added Kasune…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/03/31/constitutional-amendment-will-help-prevent-escalating-high-cost-of-living-kasune/



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba March 31, 2025