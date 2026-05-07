CONSTITUTIONAL LAWYER WARNS OF LITIGATION RISK OVER FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE BENEFITS BILL





By Nelson Zulu



Constitutional Lawyer Jonas Zimba says the tabling of the benefits of former Chief Justice Bill before the National Assembly is improper and could lead to litigation if it is rushed into law.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zimba says most of the provisions contained in the bill are already provided for under existing laws governing the emoluments and conditions of service for Judges.





He has stated that the judiciary should be allowed to maintain its independence, warning that unnecessary interference by the executive could undermine public confidence in the justice system.





Mr. Zimba has also criticized what he termed misplaced national priorities, arguing that the country should focus on strengthening accountability systems rather than introducing legislation that duplicates existing legal provisions.



He is of the view that the bill should not proceed to the next stage in its current form.



PHOENIX NEWS