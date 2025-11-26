CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY IN PF WORRIES MPS AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



PATRIOTIC Front Member of Parliament for Chinsali, Kalalwe Mukosa, has warned that the continued uncertainty in the party is a threat to most lawmakers seeking to re-contest their seats in 2026.





Mr. Mukosa notes that the on-going internal disputes are creating confusion about who can safely file on the party ticket and may prevent prospective candidates from meeting electoral requirements in 2026 if unresolved.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mukosa says the lack of clarity is already affecting the ability of some aspirants to prepare nomination papers and plan campaign logistics, creating an uneven playing field ahead of the 2026 elections.





And Chama-North Member of Parliament Yotam Mtayachalo says the uncertainty is not only affecting MPs but the general membership as well, which he describes as worrying and has praised the dialogue meeting initiated by former Vice-President Inonge Wina, which he hopes will bring clarity to the party.





Meanwhile, Bwacha Parliamentarian Sydney Mushanga is confident that the PF will overcome its leadership challenges, stating that the party is not short of leadership and a resolution will soon be met.



PN