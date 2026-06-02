Control your tempers during succession process, Mpezeni IV’s Security Chief urges subjects





As discussions surrounding the succession of the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV continue, senior advisors to the Ngoni Royal Establishment have called on members of the public to remain calm and allow the traditional process to unfold peacefully.





Speaking on the matter, Ambassador George Zulu, the late Mpezeni’s senior advisor, said the succession process within the Mpezeni royal family will carefully scrutinize the characters of all those who qualify to ascend to the throne.





“The succession process will scrutinize the characters of those that qualify to take over the throne and when they find someone suitable to wear his shoes, it will be announced to the country,” said Ambassador Zulu.





Meanwhile, Dr. Solomon Jere, Chief of Security to the late Paramount Chief, has urged people to exercise restraint as the process progresses.





“We’re aware that in our tradition, we don’t beat about the bush. I know that tempers can flare, but there will be need for us to control our tempers,” said Dr. Jere.





The advisors emphasized the need for unity, patience and respect for traditional procedures as the royal family undertakes the process of identifying a suitable successor to the revered Ngoni traditional leader.



©️ TV Yatu June 2, 2026.

Picture: Northeners and Easterners embracing chimbuya- traditional counsinship.