🚨 CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AS OPERATION DUDULA ANNOUNCES “OPERATION GIJIMA” CRACKDOWN ON UNDOCUMENTED FOREIGN NATIONALS — 288 ARRESTED IN MPUMALANGA AMID IMMIGRATION TENSIONS 🚨





A fresh wave of debate over immigration enforcement is unfolding in South Africa after civic group Operation Dudula signalled plans to roll out a new campaign known as Operation Gijima, aimed at addressing the presence of undocumented foreign nationals.





The initiative is reportedly expected to work alongside law-enforcement structures, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Home Affairs, although details about the nature and scope of cooperation remain limited.





Meanwhile, police have confirmed that 288 foreign nationals were arrested in Mpumalanga during ongoing compliance operations focusing on immigration status and related offences. Authorities say the arrests form part of routine enforcement actions targeting illegal employment, document fraud, and other violations.





The development comes as immigration continues to dominate public discourse, with supporters arguing that stricter enforcement protects jobs and public services, while critics warn that community-driven operations risk fuelling vigilantism, xenophobia, and human-rights concerns.





Government has repeatedly stressed that immigration enforcement must occur within the law, emphasising that only authorised agencies can conduct arrests and investigations.





As Operation Gijima takes shape, the move is likely to intensify national debate over: ✅ border management and migration policy

✅ pressure on public services and employment

✅ safety and legality of community-led enforcement

✅ balancing security with human rights





South Africa remains a major destination for regional migrants, making immigration enforcement one of the country’s most politically sensitive issues.