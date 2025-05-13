CONTROVERSY SURROUNDS MINISTER MATAMBO’s RECENT REMARKS



…as Zimba demands for a public apology for the misinformation



Ndola… Tuesday May 13, 2025 — Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has come under fire following recent statements that have left many residents of Ndola — and the broader Zambian public — feeling disappointed and misled, according to Kepson Zimba, a Ndola-based Member of the Central Committee for the Socialist Party.





Mr. Matambo announced, recently, that one would think they are in Johannesburg if they go to Ndola because of the development that the UPND government has undertaken there.





And Matambo further stated that three years ago, Copperbelt Province was used to only receiving bad news, but now President Hakainde Hichilema had resuscitated every sector you could think of in the province.





Meanwhile, Zimba expressed concern that Matambo, as a government representative, had failed to provide accurate and truthful information to the public.





He stated that the minister’s remarks lacked factual backing and appeared to be based on assumptions rather than verifiable data.



Mr. Zimba stated that public officials, particularly ministers, are expected to present claims that are supported by evidence and thorough research.





He emphasized that in the current climate, where many Zambians are facing socioeconomic challenges, the need for transparent and fact-based communication is more critical than ever.



He further noted that Ndola, like many areas in Zambia, has been grappling with deteriorating infrastructure, a struggling economy, and inadequate social services under the current administration.





Despite repeated government promises, he said, little improvement has been seen on the ground.



According to Zimba, misleading statements from high-ranking officials only serve to erode public trust and hinder efforts to address real issues.





He added that if Matambo’s claims cannot be substantiated, they should be viewed as an attempt to mislead the public.



Calling for greater accountability, Zimba argued that the government must own up to its shortcomings and prioritize the needs of the people.





He suggested that Matambo should issue a public apology for the misinformation, stating that Zambians deserve leaders who are honest, accountable, and focused on genuine development.





In conclusion, Zimba reiterated the importance of integrity in public service and urged government leaders to commit to truthfulness and responsibility in their communication and actions.