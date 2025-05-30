Copper Heist in Southern Province as Driver Disappears After 30 Tonnes of Red Metal Go Missing





30 tonnes of copper cathodes (11 bundles) whose value has not yet been determined, were stolen from a white Benz truck in Batoka area of Southern province.





The theft occurred in the evening between May 27 and May 28, 2025, along the Lusaka–Livingstone Road between Monze and Pemba.





A driver, Thomson Domingo traveling from Ndola made a stop at the Monze Council Truck Park on May 27 for a nightstop over before he disappeared in unclear circumstances.





Later, the vehicle was found abandoned off-road near Kamunga in Pemba District, with all copper cathodes missing and diesel siphoned from the fuel tanks.





Domingo, who is suspected of stealing the cargo is currently on the run, according to Auxensio Daka – Southern Province commanding officer.