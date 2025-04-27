COPPER PRINCESSES SEAL SECOND CONSECUTIVE FIFA U17 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION IN STYLE



The Zambia U17 Women’s National Team has booked their ticket to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025 after overpowering Benin 4-1 at Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo.



The Copper Princesses produced a fearless and dominant performance at a rainy Stade de Kégué to secure a 4-1 victory (6-2 aggregate) in the third round, return leg qualifier match.



Captain Mercy Chipasula was the star of the show early on, scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes to stretch her goal tally to five goals in four qualifying matches.



Chipasula opened the scoring in the 4th minute, curling in a stunning goal directly from a corner that left Benin goalkeeper Larissa Saizonou with no chance.



Just four minutes later, she doubled the lead with a spectacular free-kick, similar to the one she scored in front of home supporters at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola to put Zambia firmly in control of the tie.



Benin momentarily threatened a comeback when Ismath Kouta pulled one back in the 14th minute, reducing the scoreline to 2-1.



However, Carol Kanyemba’s lasses remained composed and continued to push forward while keeping their defensive shape led by Precious Mwape, Gift Chimba, Lweendo Hanongo and Faith Kaunda.



In the second half, substitute Victoria Mbali extended Zambia’s lead in the 80th minute after a brilliant setup by Ruth Mukoma. Moments later, roles reversed as Mbali turned provider for Mukoma, who fired home Zambia’s fourth goal in the 82nd minute to seal the win.



Benin’s hopes further dimmed after Deo-Gratias Ebi was sent off in the 74th minute following a second yellow card, leaving them a player short for the remainder of the match.



Coach Carol Kanyemba’s side showed maturity, tactical discipline, and attacking flair throughout the tie to send a strong message ahead of their second consecutive World Cup appearance, having made their first and Zambia’s second in 2024.