Copper Queens Arrive In New Zealand For The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

COPPER QUEENS ARRIVE IN AUCKLAND

THE Zambia Women’s National Team has arrived in New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Emirates Airlines plane carrying half of the Copper Queens side touched down at Auckland international airport at 10h03 local time. The second group is expected later tomorrow.



With temperatures as low as 12 degrees, the Copper Queens were welcomed by FIFA officials before proceeding to the arrival gate where a portion of Zambians welcomed the team.



The Copper Queens are in Group C at the biggest women’s football showpiece and will tackle Japan on 22 July before tackling Spain four days later. The team will wrap up the group campaign against Costa Rica on 31 July.

(Caption: FAZ)