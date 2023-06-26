COPPER QUEENS CAPTAIN BARBRA BANDA RETURNS TO TRAINING AFTER INJURY.

Zambia’s women’s national team captain, Barbra Banda, returned to training today after missing yesterday’s session due to a minor injury.

Speaking with FAZ media, Banda expressed her relief at being back on the pitch and reflected on their recent friendly match against Ireland.

Banda acknowledged that Ireland was a strong opponent and praised her team’s performance, particularly in the first half where they dominated the game. She acknowledged the errors made in the second half and emphasized that the coaching staff is actively working on addressing those mistakes.

Looking ahead to their next friendly match against Switzerland, Banda acknowledged the challenge they will face but highlighted the team’s improvement in various areas. She also called on fans to continue supporting the team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

Zambia recently suffered a 3-2 defeat against Ireland in Dublin, and their next friendly match will be against Switzerland on June 30th. They will then face Germany in their final friendly game in Europe before the Women’s World Cup kicks off.