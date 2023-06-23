COPPER QUEENS SUFFERS 3-2 DEFEAT AGAINST IRELAND

The Zambia women’s national team suffered a defeat in their first friendly match of a series of three international friendlies in Europe as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The Copper Queens, as they are known, relinquished a 1-0 lead at halftime, eventually conceding three goals in the second half against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Zambia took the lead in the 16th minute when an own goal by the Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan gave them the advantage going into the break.

However, shortly after the restart, substitute Amber Barrett leveled the score from the penalty spot just three minutes into the second half.

In the 63rd minute, Claire O’Riordan scored to put the hosts in front.

Barrett capitalized on a short clearance from Zambian goalkeeper Hazel Nali in the 72nd minute, securing her second goal of the day.

Despite Zambia’s efforts to mount a comeback and salvage a draw, they could only find one more goal through Racheal Kundananji’s well-taken shot into the bottom corner in the 79th minute.

Unfortunately, that was all the Southern African country could muster as they ultimately lost 3-2.

Up next, Zambia will face Switzerland on June 30th, followed by their final preparatory match against Germany before heading to the World Cup.

The team will now return to Germany, where they will be based for their three-week international camp.

