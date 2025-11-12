COPPER QUEENS TO TAKE PART IN FOUR NATIONS TOURNAMENT IN MALAWI

THE Copper Queens are set to take part in a four nations tournament later this month the ZamFoot Crew has learned.

The COSAFA giants will take part in the tournament set for Lilongwe, Malawi between November 29th and December 2nd.

Zambia will be joined by hosts Malawi, 2022 WAFCON winners South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The games will take place at the Bingu National Stadium.

Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team, selected by Head Coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has since named his squad to participate in the Malawi Four Nations Tournament.

Coach Nora Elizabeth Häuptle is set to name a strong squad in the coming days for the tournament to be used as the starting point for preparations for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

ZPL Women’s Super League star performers like Evarine Susan Katongo, Eneless Phiri, Natasha ‘Little Tasha’ Nanyangwe, Memory Nthala and Avell Chitundu are expected to make the cut.

It’s not clear whether skipper Barbra Banda, who has been out nursing a hip injury, will be ready in time to take part in the tournament.

The Copper Queens thrashed the Brave Gladiators of Namibia 7-2 on aggregate to book a place at the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Zambia will be making their fifth appearance at the continental showpiece.

The TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2026 will take place between 17th March and 3rd April 2026.

The four semifinalists at the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2026 will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

ZamFoot Crew