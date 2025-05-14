COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATION REFUTES NEWSDIGGERS CLAIMS OF COMPARING NDOLA TO JOHANNESBURG





The Copperbelt Provincial Administration has refuted claims made in a recent publication by the News Diggers dated May 12, 2025 in which Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo is wrongly quoted as having compared the entire city of Ndola and that of Johannesburg.





Principal Public Relations Officer Marilyn Rose says the publication misquoted Mr Matambo emphasizing that at no point did the minister make a such a broad comparison.





She clarified that, his remarks were solely focused on the commendable standards achieved at the Ndola Teaching Hospital carpark rehabilitation project.





She added that, the Minister was impressed by the standard of the infrastructure, specifically noting that the newly renovated carpark was of international standard.



Ms. Rose emphasized that the Copperbelt Provincial Administration stands firm on ensuring that the right information reaches the public.





She further noted that government is committed to transparency and accuracy, and therefore urges News Diggers to correct the inaccuracies and provide the public with truthful information.



By Respite Kaoma

Mafken FM