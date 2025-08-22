COPPERBELT RESIDENTS URGED TO REMAIN PATIENT AS GOVERNMENT MOVES TO RESOLVE DIESEL SHORTAGE





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has called for patience from residents across the province as government works to resolve the ongoing diesel shortage





Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Matambo acknowledged public concern and assured citizens that the situation is being addressed with urgency. He stated that normal supply is expected to resume within 48 hours, urging the public not to panic.





In the same briefing, the Minister announced an upcoming two-day working visit by President Hakainde Hichilema to the Copperbelt Province. Mr. Matambo explained that the Head of State will arrive on Saturday to attend a church service and participate in various engagements.





Later on Sunday, the President is scheduled to officially open the new United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretariat in Kitwe.





The Minister emphasized that the President’s visit is aimed at appreciating the developmental progress made in the province and engaging with local communities.

