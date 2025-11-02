Copperbelt Socialist Youth Chairperson Quits, Citing “Authoritarianism and Moral Decline” in Party





In a dramatic twist that has sent ripples through the Socialist Party ranks, Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairperson Warren K. Mulenga has resigned, accusing the party leadership of betraying its own founding principles of justice, equality, and democratic engagement.





In a strongly worded resignation letter dated 2nd November 2025, and addressed to the Party’s General Secretary in Lusaka, Mulenga said his decision came after “deep reflection on the increasingly undemocratic conduct of the Party leadership.”





“The Socialist Party was founded on the principles of collective leadership, justice, equality, and the defense of truth. Yet today, those principles are being undermined by a leadership that has become intolerant of internal criticism and allergic to accountability,” he wrote.





Mulenga took direct aim at what he described as the “centralization of authority in a few individuals,” saying it had replaced comradeship with fear and conformity.





He cited the recent dismissal of Comrade Kelvin Kaunda reportedly based on unverified Facebook stories as proof of how far the party had strayed from its ideals. “Such politically motivated actions, driven by personal vendettas and social media propaganda rather than truth and evidence, reflect a tragic moral decline,” Mulenga charged.





The outspoken youth leader declared that he could no longer be part of a political structure that “preaches socialism but practices authoritarianism.”





“My loyalty has always been to the cause of the working people, not to personalities or propaganda,” he emphasized.





Mulenga’s resignation is the latest in a string of internal rumbles within the Socialist Party, raising questions about unity and internal democracy ahead of the 2026 elections.





In his closing remarks, Mulenga rallied his fellow Copperbelt youths to stay true to the socialist cause despite what he described as betrayal from within.





“The socialist struggle must not die because individuals have corrupted it. It must live on through those who still believe in truth, justice, and people-driven politics,” he said.



©️ KUMWESU | November 2, 2025