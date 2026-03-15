COPPERBELT TONSE ALLIANCE RECEIVES NEW MEMBERS



KITWE – 15th March 2026



The Tonse Alliance in Copperbelt Province has continued to grow following the reception of several new members who have officially joined the BM8 Movement under the FDD Tonse Alliance.





Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson for the Tonse Alliance, Counsel Amon Chisanga, welcomed the new members during a meeting held in Kitwe. Among those received were Mr. Bernard Zulu, former PF Provincial Secretary; Ms. Rosemary Chipoya Kunda, aspiring parliamentary candidate for Nchanga Constituency; Ms. Alice Siyabula, former PF Kitwe District Chairlady; Mr. Humphry Kabwe, former PF Copperbelt Information and Publicity Secretary; and Ms. Maggie Mwaya, former PF Vice Secretary for Copperbelt Province.





The members stated that they had decided to leave the PF and join the Tonse Alliance BM8 Movement citing a lack of leadership direction and the need to be part of a political platform that promotes unity, grassroots mobilisation, and national development.





In welcoming them, Counsel Chisanga reaffirmed the Tonse Alliance’s commitment to building a broad and inclusive political movement. He emphasized that the Alliance remains open to welcoming members from all political backgrounds who share the vision of strengthening democracy and advancing development in Zambia.





He further called on members across the province to extend an olive branch to PF members and other citizens who wish to join the Tonse Alliance, stressing that unity and cooperation will be key in building a strong political front ahead of the August 2026 General Elections.





Counsel Chisanga also reiterated the importance of strengthening party structures from branch level to district and provincial levels, ensuring that the Alliance is fully organized and ready for the upcoming elections. He urged leaders and members to remain focused on community engagement, mobilisation, and issue based campaigning.



He further encouraged members to actively campaign and support the FDD Tonse Alliance presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile, whose leadership continues to attract support from various parts of the country.





The Tonse Alliance in Copperbelt Province has seen increasing momentum as more political actors, community leaders, youths, and women continue to join the movement, signalling growing confidence in the Alliance’s vision and leadership.



Issued by:



Charles Kabwita

Copperbelt Provincial IPS / Media

Tonse Alliance