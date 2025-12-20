COPPERBELT UNIVERSITY DON ACHIEVES RECORD-BREAKING PHD IN QUANTUM PHYSICS WITH GLOBAL IMPACT





Dr. Chewe Fwalo, a Don from Copperbelt University, has completed his PhD requirements in Theoretical and Quantum Computational Solid State Physics in a record time of two and a half years. His exceptional doctoral journey at the University of Pretoria, one of Africa’s leading institutions, was marked by significant academic contributions and international recognition.





His research productivity resulted in eight articles published in top tier international journals. He further disseminated his findings at four major conferences in South Africa and abroad, building a notable global profile within the physics community.





Fwalo’s academic excellence was formally recognized through multiple awards. He received the 2025 Best PhD Poster award in the Division of Applied Physics at the South African Institute of Physics annual conference. His work on sodium air batteries was also ranked among the top ten posters at the South African National Symposium on Renewable Energy and Storage. Most notably, his thesis was selected among the top ten entries in the University of Pretoria’s prestigious 2025 Three Minute Thesis competition, where he expertly condensed his 200 page dissertation into a compelling three minute presentation.





The core of his doctoral work involved developing novel quantum mechanical energy functionals, implemented through advanced computing codes. He applied this research to design new boron polymorphs intended as cathode electrode additives for next generation metal air batteries. This innovation promises batteries with an energy density three times greater than conventional lithium ion technology.





This groundbreaking work fostered an extensive collaborative network with leading scientists worldwide. His collaborators include Professor Tanveen (University of New England, Australia), Professor Kochaev (Ulyanovsk State University, Russia), Professor Martins (São Paulo State University, Brazil), Professor WE Meyer and Dr. RE Mapasha (University of Pretoria), and Professor Layla Martin Samos of SISSA, Italy.





Currently, Dr. Fwalo is extending his research as a visiting Computational Solid State Physicist at the International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA) in Trieste, Italy. His placement is supported by the European Union’s MAMBA project grant. At SISSA, a premier European interdisciplinary research institute, he is engaged in further collaboration at the forefront of the field.





The academic community celebrates Dr. Chewe Fwalo on his outstanding achievements. His record breaking doctoral accomplishment and pioneering research in renewable energy technology serve as a profound inspiration and a point of great pride.