COPPERBELT YOUTH PLEDGES K100,000 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION FEE FOR HH



A Copperbelt-based youth, Gift Kapembwa, has pledged to personally pay the K100,000 presidential nomination fee for President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the upcoming 13th August General Elections, citing conviction in the Head of State’s leadership.





Kapembwa says his decision is driven not by financial capacity, but by a deep sense of belief in the President’s vision and performance.





“The President can pay for himself, or other well-wishers can do that for him. Mine is not about affordability, but about conviction, that he deserves my monetary support because of the visionary leadership he has exhibited so far,” he said.





He emphasized that his gesture is a demonstration of patriotism and active citizen participation in shaping the country’s future.



“I commit to paying the K100,000 nomination fee for my President, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. This is about duty and standing for a vision, backing leadership that puts people first, and taking responsibility for the Zambia we want to see,” Kapembwa added.





The youth further called on fellow citizens to rally behind leadership they believe in, stressing the importance of unity and collective action in national development.



“Together, let’s rise, unite, and drive forward a better Zambia under a leader who truly has the people at heart,” he said.





Kapembwa’s pledge comes as political activities continue to intensify in the lead-up to the general elections, with various stakeholders expressing support and positioning themselves within the evolving democratic landscape.