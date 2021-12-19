COPPERBELT YOUTHS READY TO BE PART OF THE SOLUTION TO OUR DEAD ECONOMY

as they support removal of fuel subsidy for Job creation and free education

Copperbelt Youths are prepared to support any decision based on positive reforms. The Youths on the Copperbelt are in support of their Acting Youth Chairman Mr Wallen Hinyama who has welcomed positive drastic reforms in the energy sector like the current increase in fuel price which is meant to benefit more Zambians than the subsidy way which benefited only a few higher income individuals.

Copperbelt Youths are in support of the Government’s decision to remove the subsidy on fuel in order to channel such resources to the creation of Jobs and salary increments for the civil servants.

As Youths we support the Government’s decision on removing fuel subsidy because we need Jobs and we believe majority of us have had no benefit from Government subsidising fuel while we remained unemployed.

As Youths, we are also aware that the freed resources from fuel subsidy will be used to give us free education, have increased number of students on various education loan schemes, increased number of youth allocation fund under CDF for Youths to actively participate in our economy through various businesses and social economic activities.

As Copperbelt Youths we know that there will be pain in short-term but our hope is in our Bally H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government who have always made decisions to benefit us compared to PF’s fire tender deals and famous Turkey deals which took resources away from Youths to their Pockets.

We know that PF Government created a cosmetic economic comfort that was not sustainable but we appreciate the UPND Government for braving the true picture of our economy. We will approach this period with the famous quote from Oprah Winfrey which says “Turn your wounds into wisdom.” We will turn this pain into creation of cooperatives and Companies to earn our own incomes through various Government support programs than being used to terrorise Zambians for a meal like under Nakachinda and his PF Friends time in Government.

Issued by//

Sam Mwikisa

UPND Copperbelt Youth Spokesperson