Cops corner PF cadre who’s been on a 10-year run for murder



AFTER a decade of evading justice, PF cadre Barnabas Kaoma, said to be part of a violent gang that murdered a UPND official in 2015 has finally been arrested and charged with murder.





Kaoma, who has been on the police wanted list for 10 years is believed to have been part of a notorious gang of PF cadres that attacked and killed Grayzer Matapa, who served as UPND Munali Constituency chairperson.





The incident, which took place in February 2015, remains one of the darkest episodes of politically motivated violence in Lusaka’s Mtendere Township.





According to eyewitnesses at the time, Matapa was cornered by a group of PF cadres armed with knives, screwdrivers and other sharp objects.



He was brutally stabbed multiple times and left for dead on the roadside.





His killing was widely condemned by human rights defenders and political observers who described it as a barbaric act of political intolerance.



Despite several arrests made in connection with the murder back then, Kaoma managed to disappear and fled, trying to evade capture.





Police sources have told Kalemba that Kaoma was recently tracked down and taken into custody and has since been charged with murder.





During the funeral procession, President Hakainde Hichilema joined mourners as opposition leader at the time, to pay his last respects.



The solemn farewell however, quickly turned violent after heavily armed police officers disrupted the procession, allegedly because the coffin was not being transported in a vehicle.





When the mourners refused to abandon their traditional walk to the cemetery, police fired tear gas into the crowd.





In the confusion that followed, the coffin carrying Matapa’s body was damaged beyond repair.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 23, 2025