CORNELIUS MWEETWA CRITICIZES SOME ZAMBIANS AND OPPOSITION FOR IGNORING UPND ACHIEVEMENTS





UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says some Zambians and opposition political leaders have been blinded by bitterness and fail to appreciate the tangible realities of President Hakainde Hichilema’s positive results.





Mr. Mweetwa adds that opposition figures are engaging in political comedy by ignoring a host of policy achievements recorded since the UPND came into office in 2021.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mweetwa has highlighted several policy successes, including the rollout of free education, expanded university meal allowances and bursary coverage, full payment of long overdue retirement benefits, and the successful turnaround of the mining and textile sectors.





Mr. Mweetwa has further highlighted progress in debt restructuring, easing of the cost of living following sustained policy measures, while efforts to diversify agriculture and energy have begun to yield tangible alternatives to mining revenue.





He has challenged critics to present viable policy alternatives rather than resorting to unfounded criticism, emphasizing that continued focus on these outcomes will reinforce national progress.



PN