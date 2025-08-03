CORNELIUS MWEETWA DISMISSES CLAIMS OF ONE-SIDED CORRUPTION FIGHT





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed allegations that the fight against corruption is one-sided, describing them as unfounded.





This follows remarks by former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, who last week warned that United Party for National Development -UPND ministers would face the same fate as former Patriotic Front-PF ministers once the UPND leaves office.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mweetwa challenged Mr. Kampyongo to identify any UPND Minister against whom the Anti-Corruption Commission has failed to act when allegations are raised.





He stressed that President Hakainde Hichilema does not interfere in the fight against corruption and that any minister found wanting will have to face the law without political protection.



PN