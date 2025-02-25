Cornelius Mweetwa is Jester—Harry Kalaba



Cornelius Mweetwa, the chief government’s spokesman should trade his current job as a government minister to a ‘court jester’ because many things he utters in international media are nothing but funny in my view.



Take for instance the interview he had with VOA Africa this morning where he described Zambia as a ‘super model of democracy’ whose record even the ‘United States can learn from’.



I listened to the interview this morning like many Zambians that tune into foreign news services do and I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh.



Mr Mweetwa ranted away some wild claims that can only be referred to as ‘dry jokes’ about Zambia being a ‘super model of democracy.’



My question to Mr Mweetwa as he tries too hard to please his boss President Hichilema is that, ‘if you want to peddle propaganda, make sure it’s based on facts not dry jokes.’

How can Zambia be a model democracy when innocent Zambians are arbitrarily arrested for having dissenting views or speaking against the President?



How can Zambia be a super model of democracy as Mr Mweetwa claimed on VOA when priests are in jail for speaking for the poor and against high poverty?

How can Zambia be a super model as Mweetwa claimed on VOA when President HH calls ordinary citizens participation in democracy via Social Media a MENACE?

Social media is NOT a menace, it is the same platform that launched Mr HH in the office he is now abusing as he gets blank cheques of blind accolades from Mr Mweetwa.



Mr Mweetwa must know that just because VOA and other international media feature him a platform to speak does not mean they respect him as an intelligent speaker, sometimes they do so to expose his humongous ignorance.



I personally as CF President believe the only time we will be known as a ‘super model’ of democracy is when hundreds of Zambians are free of illegal detentions, when people are free to speak without fearing an arrest.



Zambians today leave in fear because we are defacto ‘gestapo state’ that uses police to suppress dissent.



I believe we can only be referred to as a model democracy when Zambians can access three square meals a day not when Zambia is the sixth poorest state out of about 190 countries in the world.

Mr Mweetwa, try your hand at comedy or court jesterring not spin doctoring, you don’t have the acumen.



To my fellow Zambians, do not despair because the elections to change this failed government are only next year.



You have the power to change this failed administration and make Zambia a real super model of African democracy and leave the jokes to Mr Mweetwa and President HH.



*Source: Harry Kalaba CF President*