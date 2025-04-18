Cornelius Mweetwa  publicly says sorry to Bishop Msipu, thanks him for his forgiving heart

Mweetwa publicly says sorry to Bishop Msipu, thanks him for his forgiving heart



INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has publicly apologised to Chipata Diocese Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri for saying that government would start responding to the clergyman in his individual capacity rather than as a representative of the church after the he questioned government’s promises over the Chipata-Lundazi road.



Mweetwa reconciled with Bishop Msipu and the Diocese of Chipata at large last evening during the Holy Thursday Mass at St Anne’s Cathedral, presided over by Bishop George Lungu.



The Minister stated that the reconciliation and the long travel from Lusaka to Chipata was guided by President Hakainde Hichilema whom he said valued dialogue among leaders.



The reconciliation also comes in recognition of Easter where Christian’s are advised to love and forgive one another just as Christ loved the church.



The Minister assured that government would continue to engage the church in a respectful manner as it were the moral compass of society.



“We will continue to engage the church because it is the moral compass of society. We ask the church to pray for the leadership of this country, to pray for President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration and all political leaders in our country to have the wisdom to promote unity and love in what we say,” Mweetwa said.



He described the path to reconciliation as one marked by counseling and guidance and noted the importance of continued collaboration between the church and government in delivering development.



The Minister also tied the gesture to Zambia’s upcoming 10th commemoration of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation in October, urging the church to pray for peace, political tolerance and national unity even in the wake of next year’s general elections.



“We ask the church to pray for the government, for President Hichilema and all political leaders so that we may lead with wisdom, unity and love,” he added.



“In our conversation with the church, we got a lot of counseling, a lot of guidance and advice which led to a point of reconciliation and assured dialogue between ourselves as government and the church.“



In response, Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu who presided over the Mass and represented Bishop Msipu welcomed the Minister’s apology and praised it as a symbolic act of humility.



Bishop Lungu stated that the church would continue to be the voice of the voiceless when it comes to seeking government’s intervention.



“As bishops, [we] will continue with our prophetic ministry without compromise, we will continue to be ministers of reconciliation, promoting peace and love in our nation. This is what we are there for. Thank you honourable minister for coming through to seek reconciliation, to wash your feet,” stated the Bishop.



Bishop Lungu further stated leaders should normalise saying sorry and embracing dialogue whenever they are wrong.



The public apology follows a private, four hour closed door meeting between Mweetwa and Bishop Msipu earlier this week…



Story and pictures by Catherine Pule



CAPTION PHOTO: Mweetwa and Bishop Lungu during mass.



Kalemba, April 18, 2025