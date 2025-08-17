Cornelius Mweetwa’s team in panic mode from Muchindu

Mweetwa’s team in panic mode from Muchindu



By Francis Chipalo



Reliable sources in the Cornelius Mweetwa team have disclosed that the Choma central parliamentarian is under pressure from Joe Muchindu, his main rival in the constituency.





Muchindu has been tipped to be the next MP for Choma central constituency under the ruling UPND ticket.





Sources have alleged that some traditional leaders in Batoka ward have been condemned by the information minister for declaring support for Muchindu ahead of next year’s general elections.





Muchindu recently met village headmen in Batoka who vowed to rally behind him as their next member of parliament.





Meanwhile, intelligence information made available is that some individuals are likely to be paraded next week as village headmen to denounce Muchindu’s endorsement.





“They want to parade some people, among them, one or two village headmen to go on Radio stations in the Southern province to denounce that they didn’t endorse Muchindu, but that they will go with Mweetwa,” said one named traditional leader.





The traditional leader also alleged that area councilor for Batoka ward was rebuked by Mweetwa for mingling with Muchindu.





Muchindu’s support among the locals in Choma central is reportedly to have unsettled Mweetwa who is serving third term as MP.





Meanwhile, Muchindu says he is not bothered by any political “mingalato” his rivals are planning, stating that if people feel he is the man for the job, nobody would change that.





“I am however thankful for the continued support among the people and my focus is picking up from where my brother will end,” he added.- muvi tv