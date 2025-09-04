Correctional Services denies viral claims of Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s pregnancy



The Department of Correctional Services in South Africa has dismissed social media claims that Dr Nandipha Magudumana, currently detained at Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre, is pregnant.





Posts on platforms like Facebook, some falsely attributed to spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, alleged Magudumana was four months pregnant and that a senior male officer was placed on leave.





Nxumalo labeled these claims as “fake news,” clarifying no such confirmation was made to any media outlet.





The rumors stem from unverified social media posts.





Magudumana, held for allegedly aiding Thabo Bester’s 2022 prison escape, is not pregnant, according to official statements.