CORRUPT MINISTERS WILL FACE THE LAW WHEN HH LEAVES – KBF



ZAMBIA Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya Fube says Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo thinks President Hakainde Hichilema is performing well because he has become fat as a result of corruption.





And Fube says all Ministers involved in corruption covered by their association to President Hichilema will face the law when he leaves power.





Recently, Matambo said President Hichilema had walked the talk by delivering his promises to the Zambian people. Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Fube said by saying President Hichilema had walked the talk, Matambo was fooling Zambians.





“What is Matambo talking about when he says HH has walked the talk. Maybe it’s because he has become fat. I have seen him, Naina nimumona”.



News Diggers