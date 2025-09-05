CORRUPTION CRACKDOWN: MALANJI, YAMBA CONVICTIONS SIGNAL NEW ERA IN CORRUPTION FIGHT- DEC





September 5, 2025



LUSAKA – The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says the recent convictions of former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba mark a turning point in Zambia’s fight against corruption and abuse of public resources





The Commission has also confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace unaccounted funds, with forfeiture proceedings for seized properties scheduled to be heard in court on September 15.





Addressing a press briefing in Lusaka today, DEC Director-General Nason Banda said the outcome demonstrates Zambia’s resolve to uphold justice and accountability.





“These convictions signal a new era where complex financial crimes by public officers will be met with determined investigations and prosecutions. Our joy is not that someone has been convicted, but that justice has been done,” Mr. Banda said.





Malanji was sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour after being found guilty on counts involving over $11 million, illicit real estate purchases, and two helicopters. Yamba received three years imprisonment with hard labour for deliberately bypassing financial controls and facilitating the misappropriation of public funds.





The DEC chief disclosed that the high-profile case required extensive international cooperation, with critical support coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Turkey. Several foreign witnesses even testified in Zambian courts.





Mr. Banda commended this collaboration, noting that it reflects Zambia’s determination to pursue justice beyond borders.





He also took the opportunity to urge public officials to respect the trust of citizens.

“Please do not betray the trust of the people. Go into office to serve, not to enrich yourselves,” he advised





For many Zambians, the convictions serve as a warning that leaders who misuse their positions will face the law. Mr. Banda stressed that the DEC will continue to pursue all cases impartially, guided strictly by evidence and not political inclination.



(C) UPND Media Team