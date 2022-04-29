CORRUPTION FIGHT….it’s now or never.

Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President, MMD

April 29th 2022

Allegations of political persecution have been raised against the new government mostly by those who served in the last administration. They argue that the fight against corruption is targeted at them and that the process is unjust.

MMD begs to differ with this view. The current process of bringing corruption suspects to justice cannot be compared to the brutality experienced by MMD leaders at the hands of the PF in 2011. We believe our colleagues are being treated with kids gloves, but these “gloves” are the law.

It is for this reason that many Zambians feel like the fight against corruption maybe failing because suspects are being handled within the framework of the law which respects the rights of the accused and proposes that they have their day in court. This understandably takes time.

We however are confident that, in the next few weeks and months, we are about to witness the crumbling of all that has been built on lies, deceit and corruption. The rule of law is the only weapon we have to restore the broken down order in the nation. We need to collectively resolve to end corruption in Zambia.

We urge the investigative wings not to be deterred by any threat in insuring that they bring every suspect to account. We have an opportunity as a nation to instill the spirit of order and justice in the nation. This is a window we cannot miss.

This must never turn into political witch hunt but an honest pursuit for criminals that have stolen from the Zambian people. If we succeed in this operation, a strong message will be sent to those who are currently serving in the New Dawn government and those who will serve in future administrations.

The lesson must be clear. You steal, you go to jail, regardless of your status. We must insist on zero tolerance to corruption. We must defeat this cancer. The corrupt, those who protect the corrupt and those who enable the corrupt must all be brought to justice.

We however urge all institutions of government charged with the responsibility to fight corruption to do so with unprecedented speed. Justice must not the delayed.

Zambians are thirsty for justice. They have seen arrests but they want to see convictions and imprisonments for those who have abused the limited resources of the country. For those who are innocent, they must be publicly acquitted.

The confidence of Zambians in the New Dawn administration depends on how effectively the fight against corruption shall be executed. The hearts of Zambians are thumping with anxiety to see the outcome of this noble crusade against corruption.