Corruption Fight Under UPND, A Double-Edged Sword of Justice:



The recent convictions of former Zambian government officials Joseph Malanji and Fredson Yamba have been praised as a significant step towards justice.

Civil rights activist Laura Miti celebrated these convictions, highlighting the “audacity” of their alleged crimes, which included the misuse of a presidential jet and the unauthorized release of millions of dollars. Miti’s remarks raised questions about whether such actions could have occurred without the knowledge of then-President Edgar Lungu, suggesting a systemic lack of accountability.





However, these convictions have also reignited a critical debate: Is the fight against corruption in Zambia selective? This argument does not aim to downplay the seriousness of the previous administration’s corruption but rather to scrutinize the current government’s approach. I believe that for anti-corruption efforts to be truly effective and just, they must be impartial and applied universally.





While the UPND administration has been proactive in prosecuting former officials from the Patriotic Front government, it has not shown the same intensity in pursuing similar cases involving high-ranking officials within its own United Party for National Development government. The latest Financial Intelligence Centre report, for example, revealed financial and economic crimes worth billions of dollars, a figure that dwarfs PF’s corruption. Therefore, activists like Miti, who were vocal during the previous government, should extend their scrutiny to the current administration as well. The perceived cherry-picking of corruption fight has led to accusations of a double standard and raises a fundamental question: Should justice be dispensed based on which political party is in power?





The principle of “fair and equitable” justice dictates that anyone found to be corrupt, regardless of their political affiliation, must be held accountable. Those involved in alleged corruption within the current government should not feel safe. While they may not face prosecution now, their day of reckoning may still come, potentially leading to more severe consequences after they leave office.





Ultimately, a genuine anti-corruption campaign should be a commitment to the rule of law, not a political tool. It requires consistency and a willingness to prosecute without fear or favor. Anything less risks eroding public trust and perpetuating the very cycle of impunity it claims to be fighting.





The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province