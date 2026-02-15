“Corruption Is Treason!”, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Drops Bombshell Warning to the Crooked
In a fiery declaration that’s sending shockwaves across the nation, Namibia’s President, Netumbo Ndemupelila Nandi-Ndaitwah, has drawn a hard line in the sand insisting that corruption should be treated as nothing less than treason.
The no-nonsense leader made it clear: those who plunder public resources and betray the trust of the people are not just breaking the law, they are betraying the nation itself.
Her bold stance signals a tough new era for accountability, with corrupt officials now squarely in the firing line.
