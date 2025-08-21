CORRUPTION MOST SEVERE ON THE LESS PRIVILEGED – ACC DG





Anti- Corruption Commission Zambia Director General, Mrs. Daphne Chabu, says corruption is a cancer that affects all sectors of society, but its impact is most severe on the less privileged, who cannot afford to pay their way to access essential government services such as education, healthcare, and social support.





She said this yesterday in a speech read on her behalf by the Director- Corruption Prevention, Mrs. Glenda Mungalaba, at the official opening of the Integrity Committee training workshop for Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce.





The DG said corruption undermines merit-based competition in tertiary institutions as it denies deserving students access to academic opportunities and allows the purchase of academic credentials.





Mrs. Chabu said corruption also leads to a poorly qualified workforce, compromises the delivery of quality services, and ultimately impedes national development.





She urged the College to establish a functional Integrity Committee, noting that it will play a vital role in fostering transparency and cultivating an ethical learning environment.