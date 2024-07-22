Corruption Scandal Rocks Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Commission as Former Chairman Speaks Out



Former Chairman of Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Musa Mwenye, has lifted the lid on the alarming state of affairs within the country’s premier anti-graft agency.



Mwenye, who served as ACC Chairman for the past two years, has voluntarily declared his assets to the Chief Justice, setting a powerful example of transparency in public office. However, his revelations paint a troubling picture of the challenges faced by the ACC board under his leadership.



Mwenye disclosed that the board was “sidelined and denied access to any information on ongoing investigations and prosecutions for a full year,” despite their efforts to ensure the “right thing be done” by the Director General and his team.



The former Chairman further criticized the selective nature of the anti-corruption efforts, stating that the ACC has failed to investigate and prosecute corruption cases involving past and present government officials. “Almost three years down the line, we should have seen some government officials arrested and dismissed,” Mwenye lamented.



This contention between the ACC board and the Director General’s office appears to have been a constant source of friction, with Mwenye accusing the management of being “user friendly” and unwilling to fulfill their duties.



Mwenye’s scathing remarks come on the heels of President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to dissolve the entire ACC board, citing the need for “necessary reforms to ensure the continued effective operations of the Commission.”



The President’s move has been viewed by many as a tacit acknowledgment of the deep-rooted problems plaguing the anti-corruption agency. The resignation of Director General Thom Trevor Shamakamba, amid allegations of shielding corrupt officials, has further compounded the crisis.



As the Hichilema administration grapples with these corruption woes, the public is left wondering whether the promised crusade against graft will ever materialize. Mwenye’s candid statement has not only shed light on the internal turmoil but has also served as a wake-up call for the government to address the systemic challenges that have undermined the ACC’s effectiveness.



The nation’s faith in the fight against corruption hangs in the balance, and the Hichilema administration must act swiftly and decisively to restore public trust and demonstrate its commitment to eradicating the scourge of graft that has long plagued Zambia.



