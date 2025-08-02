Cost of Living for Family of Five in Lusaka Drops to K11,602-JCTR



STATEMENT

August 1, 2025



Promoting Local Production for Economic Stability



The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for a family of five in Lusaka stood at ZMW 11,602.37 in July 2025, down from ZMW 11,763.38 in June 2025, representing a 1.37% monthly decrease.

This modest reduction of K160.96 was largely attributed to price declines in select essential food and non-food items. Under the essential food items section, 2kg of chicken dropped from ZMW 173.32 to ZMW 146.74, and 1kg of pounded groundnuts fell from ZMW 91.52 to ZMW 63.11.

However, inflationary pressure persists in key nutritional items. The price of 1kg of kapenta rose significantly to ZMW 446.65 from ZMW 388.88, posing a risk to dietary diversify and protein intake, particularly among low-income households.

Under the essential non-food items section, the price of a 90kg bag of charcoal reduced to ZMW 680 from ZMW 736.67 in June 2025, offering a slight relief for charcoal-dependent households.





Even with a slight decrease in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB), the financial burden on Zambian households remains substantial, reflecting the country’s delicate economic recovery. While headline figures like a stronger Kwacha and lower fuel prices indicate macroeconomic progress, these improvements haven’t effectively reached the majority of homes.

The widespread vulnerability in informal employment, marked by insufficient wages, a lack of social safety nets, and continuous underemployment, is a primary reason for this disconnect. Moreover, despite a national drop in inflation, the persistent volatility of food prices actively worsens in access to vital necessities such as nutritious food, healthcare, and education.





To achieve sustained economic growth and household-level resilience, Zambia must move beyond macro-level gains and invest sustainably in local production, job creation, and social protection.

This aligns with the Eighth National Development Plan which emphasizes economic diversification, human development, and rural transformation. Therefore, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection makes the following recommendations;





1. **Accelerate Agricultural Mechanisation and Value Addition:** Strengthen the mechanisation of smallholder farmers and invest in irrigation, storage, and extension services. Promote agro-processing and value chains to increase rural incomes and reduce food import dependence.