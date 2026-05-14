Councillor Mainda Simataa has apologized opposing the motion that sought to rename Simon MWEWA Lane Market to HH Lumumba Market

PUBLIC APOLOGY



After careful thought and reflection, I would like to apologize to the people of Zambia, and the residents of Lusaka in Particular, for not having opposed and contested the motion that sought to rename Simon MWEWA Lane Market to HH Lumumba Market, at our last full Council sitting last week.





Though I did not personally propose nor second the motion for the renaming, my silence was an act of silent approval, and I hereby take collective responsibility for the events of that day.





In the heat of that moment, I should have stood up to defend the name and legacy of a former Councillor and Mayor of the City of Lusaka, Mr. Simon MWEWA senior.





Personal or indeed political differences with the sons and daughters of people that have served, and gone before us, should never cloud our patriotic and civic duty to put the nation and peoples views first, before ourselves.





Using power, privilege or position to erase the names of Zambians who’ve earned their place in history in order to settle personal or political scores, is wrong.



I remain



Cllr. Mainda Simataa

Kamwala Ward Councillor

LUSAKA CITY