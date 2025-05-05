COUNCILS FACE SANCTIONS AS ROAD DELAYS FRUSTRATE WESTERN PROVINCE MINISTER



Mongu, 4th May 2025



Councils in Western Province have been put on notice as Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta expressed frustration over stalled road projects and warned of possible sanctions against underperforming local authorities.



Addressing a high-level meeting in Mongu that brought together Members of Parliament, District Commissioners, council officials, and provincial leaders, Mbangweta said the government is running out of patience with councils that have failed to deliver on the Presidential directive to improve rural roads.



“Five months into 2025, many councils have money, equipment, and manpower, yet there’s very little progress on the ground,” he said. “The government is concerned with the slow pace and in some cases, total inaction.”



Each of the 16 councils in the province has already received K3.2 million to support road works, but results remain patchy. The directive is part of President Hakainde Hichilema’s broader plan to enhance economic development through better road connectivity.



At the meeting, held at ACCAMS Gardens, councils were required to present detailed reports outlining their projects, including road lengths, costs, timelines, and solutions to challenges such as equipment shortages.



Mbangweta issued a clear warning that councils would be held accountable. “It is unacceptable that one district delivers 100 kilometres of road while another does nothing with the same resources. Councils that fail to meet their targets will face consequences,” he said.



To ensure accountability, the minister announced that a performance scorecard will be introduced to track each council’s progress, rewarding those who deliver and penalizing those who fall short.



“Our people deserve fairness and development, not excuses,” he added, urging councils to transform plans into action without further delay.



The minister’s strong stance signals a renewed government effort to push for fa