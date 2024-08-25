COUNTERING EDGAR LUNGU’S RECKLESS HALLUCINATIONS IN SAMFYA



By Magret Mwanza



In a disturbing and highly irresponsible statement made on August 24 in Samfya, former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu took it upon himself to issue threats to civil servants and police officers, suggesting that those not aligning with his political aspirations would be personally targeted.



Lungu’s rhetoric, laced with promises of rewards for those who support him and threats of personal retribution for those who don’t, is a dangerous attempt to incite fear and undermine the rule of law in Zambia.





As a nation that has struggled with the remnants of political intimidation and corruption, Lungu’s statements are a stark reminder of the dark days when such threats were used to manipulate public servants and coerce them into unethical behavior. This approach is not only counterproductive but also highlights Lungu’s desperation as he seeks to regain power in 2026.



Inciting Rogue Behavior is a Dangerous Precedent



Lungu’s threats are tantamount to inciting rogue behavior among his supporters, encouraging them to act outside the bounds of law and order. By suggesting that civil servants who do not conform to his political will be personally targeted, Lungu is not only undermining the authority of the current government but also sowing seeds of discord and instability within the civil service.



This kind of rhetoric is extremely dangerous in a country that prides itself on being a beacon of peace and democracy in the region. Zambia cannot afford to allow its civil servants to be threatened or manipulated by anyone, least of all a former president who should be setting an example of statesmanship and respect for the rule of law.



A Legacy of Failure is Why Lungu Must Be Ignored



Let us not forget the legacy that Lungu left behind—a legacy marred by economic mismanagement and social decay. Under Lungu’s administration, Zambia witnessed the closure of numerous mines, throwing thousands into unemployment and plunging communities into despair. His regime brought an era of rampant cadreism, where political thugs roamed the streets, intimidating and assaulting citizens with impunity.



The country was also subjected to a spate of mysterious gassings, creating widespread fear and panic, while the elderly who had served the nation were left in destitution as retirees were not given their due payments. Lungu’s government scrapped off meal allowances for our university students, further burdening families struggling to make ends meet. The nation was gripped by the horror of ritual killings, a chilling manifestation of the breakdown in law and order under his watch.



Corruption reached unprecedented levels, with public resources looted with impunity. The breakdown of the rule of law, coupled with police brutality, made the Zambian people feel unsafe in their own country. These are the evils that defined Lungu’s time in office, and now he has the audacity to threaten civil servants who are trying to do their jobs with integrity.



A Call for Stability and Integrity



The role of civil servants and police officers is to serve the Zambian people, not to be pawns in a political game. They are the backbone of our nation’s governance and administration, ensuring that the country functions smoothly and that laws are enforced impartially. For Lungu to suggest that those who act with integrity will be punished, while those who align with his agenda will be rewarded, is an affront to the very principles of good governance.



Civil servants should be guided by the Constitution and the laws of the land, not by the whims of a politician, whether current or former. It is essential that they remain impartial and committed to their duties, free from political interference and intimidation.



Lungu’s Words Should Be Ignored



Edgar Lungu’s statements should be met with the disdain they deserve. He is a former president who should know better than to stoke division and fear among the public. His threats are hollow, and his promises of rewards %are nothing more than political posturing aimed at regaining relevance. Zambians must see through this thinly veiled attempt to incite unrest and remain focused on building a stable, peaceful, and prosperous nation.



Lungu’s rhetoric is a reminder of why his time in office was marked by growing concerns about corruption, abuse of power, and the erosion of democratic principles. His return to the political stage with such incendiary language only reinforces the need for Zambians to move forward, not backward.



A Plea to Civil Servants: Stay the Course



To the civil servants and police officers of Zambia, the message is clear: stay the course, uphold the law, and continue serving the people of Zambia with integrity. Do not be swayed by threats from those who seek to use you for their own political gain. Your loyalty should be to the Constitution and the people of Zambia, not to any individual or political party.



The stability and progress of our nation depend on a civil service that is free from political manipulation and coercion. Zambians must reject any attempts to return to a time when threats and intimidation were tools of governance. Instead, we must all work together to ensure that our country remains on the path of democracy, peace, and prosperity.