COUNTRY HAS BECOME DEEPLY DIVIDED – FRANK MUTUBILA

COUNTRY HAS BECOME DEEPLY DIVIDED – MUTUBILA



Since my earlier posting, I have sat with the weight of what I am seeing, and it troubles me deeply how divided we have become.





I understand that the legal process must take its course, but beyond the law, I feel a quiet plea rising, that we slow down, that we soften, that we remember we are dealing with human pain, not just positions and arguments. The noise is loud, but beneath it is a grieving family, and I cannot ignore that.





I say this with sincerity, some

what I have read and heard has been painfully lacking in compassion. Not everyone understands the loss of a parent, the silence it leaves, the ache that does not explain itself, but that is exactly why we must choose kindness over harshness. Words have weight, and right now, some of those words are cutting far deeper than we realize.





In this moment, I am asking us to remove the labels, the politics, the sides, and simply stand as human beings, as Zambians. Before anything else, there is a family trying to hold on to dignity in the middle of public scrutiny, and there is a nation watching itself unfold. We cannot let power, pride, or opinion strip away our humanity.





What we do now will echo far beyond this moment. The name of Zambia carries a history, a dignity built over generations, and I feel, deeply, that it is being tested. The world does not only see what we decide, it sees how we feel, how we speak, how we treat each other when it matters most. If we lose compassion here, we lose something far greater than an argument.





So I appeal, not as someone trying to be right, but as a fellow human being, let us choose restraint, let us choose empathy, let us choose dignity. Let us remember that one day, it could be any of us on the receiving end of such pain. And when that day comes, we would not ask for power or noise, we would ask for understanding.



Talk with Frank