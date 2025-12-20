Country music star Jelly Roll pardoned for felony robbery and drug convictions

Country music star Jelly Roll has received a full pardon from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, officially clearing his criminal record and marking a major milestone in the artist’s long-public redemption journey.

The pardon was granted on Thursday, December 17, wiping away the singer’s past felony convictions, which stemmed from a troubled youth marked by repeated run-ins with the law. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, was in and out of jail for nearly a decade starting at age 14, with convictions including aggravated robbery, drug possession, drug dealing, and shoplifting.

Among the most serious offences was a robbery committed when he was a teenager, for which he was tried as an adult, as well as drug-related charges at the age of 23.

With the pardon, those felonies have now been removed from his record, allowing the “Need a Favor” hitmaker to travel more freely for international tours and engage in faith-based and community work without the legal restrictions that previously followed him.

Jelly Roll has never shied away from discussing his past, often using his life story to inspire others struggling with crime and incarceration, emphasising that transformation is possible.

Governor Bill Lee praised the musician’s journey, describing it as an example of rehabilitation and hope.

“His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for,” Lee said. The pardon follows a unanimous recommendation by the Tennessee Board of Parole, which endorsed Jelly Roll for clemency back in April.

The decision has been widely welcomed by fans and supporters, many of whom see the move as recognition of the artist’s commitment to personal growth, accountability, and positive impact beyond music.