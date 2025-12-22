COURT ACQUITS CHIENGE MP OF THREATENING VIOLENCE CHARGE



By Nelson Zulu



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has acquitted Chienge Independent Member of Parliament Given Katuta of a charge of threatening violence contrary to Section 90(A) of the Penal Code, against times of Zambia photojournalist Henry Chunza.





Delivering judgment this morning, Lusaka Principal Magistrate Idah Phiri ruled that the prosecution failed to meet the legal threshold for the offence, stating that the alleged words attributed to Ms. Katuta were subjective and interrogative, and did not amount to a threat of violence.





Magistrate Phiri noted that no witness testified that Ms. Katuta threatened to injure or harm Mr. Chunza, and video footage from the national assembly did not show any threats or insults.





She has however expressed disappointment that the matter was brought before the court, urging the prosecution and Zambia Police to exercise professionalism to avoid unnecessary congestion in correctional facilities and financial loss to the state.





The charge arose from an incident on July 21st 2023 in Lusaka, where Ms. Katuta was alleged to have threatened Mr. Chunza using insulting words and spat at him while demanding that he deletes photos of her following her suspension from the national assembly.





And reacting to her acquittal, Ms. Katuta has thanked god for the favorable judgment given the political nature of the case and extended an olive branch to Mr. Chunza.



PHOENIX NEWS