Court Adjourns Judgement of Former UNZASU President Elias Gabriel Banda





Lusaka, May 19, 2025 Supporters, family, and friends of former University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) president Elias Gabriel Banda gathered today at the Lusaka Magistrate Court in anticipation of the final judgement in his ongoing legal case.





However, the proceedings were abruptly halted when the presiding judge announced an adjournment. The decision to postpone the judgement was made after Banda’s legal representative failed to appear in court. The absence of his lawyer left the court with no option but to reschedule the delivery of the final ruling.





The atmosphere outside the courtroom was one of solidarity, as fellow students, alumni, and loved ones stood by Banda during this unexpected delay. The new date for the judgement is 29th May 2025.





Supporters expressed continued hope for a fair outcome and pledged to remain by Banda’s side throughout the process.



Mwanto Kabaso-General.